Callum Street Porter, aged 30, is wanted after a firearm was discharged several times outside a bakery in Craig Park Road at approximately 14:55hrs on Wednesday, 28 September.

No injuries were reported.

He has links to north London, Essex and Romford.

Officers have carried out several enquiries and are now asking for anyone with information about Porter’s whereabouts to call 101 quoting CAD 4160/28Sep.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

ADVERTISEMENT