Detectives investigating a shooting in Ponders End have charged a second person

Dylan Weatherley, 19 , of Beaufoy Road N17, was arrested on Thursday 16 March and charged on Friday with conspiracy to murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 18 March.

The update comes as part of the ongoing investigation into an incident where a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in Derby Road, EN3 on Saturday, 7 January. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

On Sunday, 5 February a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder.

Resist Murat 33 ) of Cornwallis Avenue, N9 was charged on Sunday, 5 February with conspiracy to murder. He appeared in custody at Willesden Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 6 February