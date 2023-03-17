Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a shooting in Ponders End have made an arrest

Detectives investigating a shooting in Ponders End have made an arrest

by uknip247

An 18 year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 16 March on suspicion of attempted murder – he was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

The arrest comes as part of the ongoing investigation into an incident where a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in Derby Road, EN3 on Saturday, 7 January. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

On Sunday, 5 February a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two police officers have been stabbed in a late-night attack in Soho

Detectives have charged a man with the murder of another man in...

New £6m match funding boost from the UK Government for Comic Relief...

The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a...

British Transport Police have successfully overturned the decision of an independent misconduct...

The recent decision by The Court of Appeal to reduce the original...

A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his...

Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven...

A recent operation carried out by German police across the states of...

A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling...

Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across...

Lancashire Police investigation into drug dealing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, has...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More