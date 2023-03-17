Detectives investigating a shooting in Ponders End have made an arrest

An 18 year-old man was arrested on Thursday, 16 March on suspicion of attempted murder – he was taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

The arrest comes as part of the ongoing investigation into an incident where a 26-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car in Derby Road, EN3 on Saturday, 7 January. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

On Sunday, 5 February a 33-year-old man was arrested and charged with conspiracy to murder.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 3607/7Jan. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.