Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses and those with information to come forward and assist with their enquiries

Yesterday (18 March) at 2:33pm we received a call following reports of a shooting on Winifred Street in Rotherham.

Upon officers’ arrival, a man, in his 20’s was found with wounds to his back and leg consistent with a firearms discharged.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance attended the scene and the victim was taken to hospital by land ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Investigating Officer Detective Sergeant Janine Broughton said: “We are aware that an incident of this nature will be concerning to our communities and local residents within the area.

“We have an increased police presence in the area while officers conduct their enquiries and I urge you to speak to the them if you have any concerns. They are there to help you.”

An arrest has been made in connection to this investigation and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that can help with enquiries to come forward, more information can be found on our website-https://orlo.uk/q5MWy