Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham have charged a man

Officers were called at around 2.30pm on Saturday 18 March to reports of a shooting on Winifred Street, opposite the junction with Fisher Close.

A 22-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital and has since been released.

Abdullah Ishaq, 21, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder. He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 21 April 2023.

Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that may assist with on-going enquiries – including anyone who may have seen a black Audi A3 suspected to have been parked nearby at the time.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to report online via the website, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 545 of 18 March 2023.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org