Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Tuesday, March 28, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham have charged a man

Detectives investigating a shooting in Rotherham have charged a man

by uknip247

Officers were called at around 2.30pm on Saturday 18 March to reports of a shooting on Winifred Street, opposite the junction with Fisher Close.

A 22-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to hospital and has since been released.

Abdullah Ishaq, 21, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, has been charged with attempted murder. He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on 21 April 2023.

Detectives are still keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that may assist with on-going enquiries – including anyone who may have seen a black Audi A3 suspected to have been parked nearby at the time.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to report online via the website, live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 545 of 18 March 2023.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged after a number of refuse collectors were assaulted in Stoke-on-Trent

A man wanted on suspicion of murder who fled the UK has been arrested for drug offences in South America

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old from the Wakefield area

Can you help Police find the driver of a vehicle that failed to stop at the scene of a Whitby collision in which a...

Two men from Workington were sentenced at Carlisle Crown Court today after admitting grievous bodily harm with intent following a vicious, targeted attack on...

Protests across France continue, with demonstrators gathering in multiple cities to oppose President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement reform

A sexual predator who raped his victim at least 24 times has been jailed for 17 years

The British government has decided to donate 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine in order to help them fight the Russian invasion

Can you help the Police to find missing Celia Vosper, 77, from the Isle of Wight?

The Prime Minister has today made three re-appointments and one new appointment to his Trade Envoy programme

A man is facing a life sentence for the murder of Madison Wright in Pitsea

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Worthing

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More