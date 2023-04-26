Detectives investigating a shooting incident in which a 17-year-old boy was left with life changing gunshot injuries have made a further arrest

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
by uknip247

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours today and is currently in police custody.

The shooting took place at about 12.30am in the early hours of Monday 24 April in Odstock Road, Penhill, Swindon.

Superintendent Phil Staynings said: “This incident will undoubtedly have caused concern. We are working closely with the community to identify those responsible for this concerning crime.

“I would especially like to reach out to anyone who may know who is responsible for this attack. I understand that it might be difficult to talk to us, you may be frightened to speak out. I would urge you to be brave and contact us with any information you may have.

“A young man has been seriously injured and incidents such as these impact communities significantly.

“There is no place for these criminals in society and with the support of the public we must remove lethal weapons from the streets. Please continue to support the police service as we relentlessly strive to bring people to justice and make contact if there is any information you can share.”

The victim is currently in hospital being treated for his serious injuries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call us on 999 quoting log 54230042679.

You can also leave information without giving your name by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

