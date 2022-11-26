Saturday, November 26, 2022
Saturday, November 26, 2022

Detectives Investigating A Stabbing In Bexleyheath Which Left A Man Seriously Injured Are Making A New Appeal For Witnesses
Police were called at 02:35am on Saturday, 19 November, to reports of stabbing at the junction of Lion Road and Bexleyheath Broadway. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service.

A man, aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a stab wound to the leg. The injury has since been assessed as not life-threatening.

Two men, aged 24 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and subsequently bailed pending further enquiries to a date in February 2023.

Detective Inspector Andrew Gattase, from the local policing team in south-east London, said: “This terrible act of violence happened at a time when they were many people in nearby bars and clubs. We have already spoken to a number of witnesses but are keen to hear from anyone else who witnessed the incident.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 819/19Nov. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

