Detectives investigating a stabbing in Bow have arrested and charged a suspect

Police were called at approximately 3.10pm on Sunday, 2 April to reports of a man stabbed in Mile End Road, E3. Officers and London Ambulance Service attended and the 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment; he remains there in a critical but stable condition.

An investigation was launched, led by detectives from the Met’s Central East CID. On 5 April they arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The man, Mohammed Shohid, 18, of Bow, E3, was charged on Thursday, 6 April, with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

The police investigation continues. Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD4001/2Apr.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.