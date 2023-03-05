Sunday, March 5, 2023
Detectives investigating a stabbing in Greenwich have charged three people

Police Are Appealing For Witnesses Following A Fatal Collision In Bexleyheath



Two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old were charged with GBH and possession of a bladed article on Thursday, 23 February.

They appeared in custody at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 24 February and will next appear at Bexley Magistrates’ Court on 10 March.

At 2.46pmon Wednesday, 22 February police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) to The O2, SE10 following reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended. A teenage male was found with stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital. His condition has been assessed as not life-threatening.

Three teenage males were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH in connection with the incident and charged as above.

