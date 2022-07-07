Detectives investigating a string of sexual assaults in Southwark on Tuesday have charged a man with multiple counts.

The first report came in the morning, and others came in throughout the day, alleging that a man was sexually assaulting and harassing women in the Camberwell and Ruskin Park areas.

Officers and detectives in uniform were dispatched to the scene. A suspect was identified and arrested later that day as a result of an urgent investigation.

Chai Thomas-Manners, 28, of Basingdon Way, Camberwell, was charged with the following offences on Thursday, July 7:

Eight counts of sexual assault by touching occurred on July 5, 2022.

Three counts of sexual assault by touching occurred on April 27, 2022.

One cannabis production count.