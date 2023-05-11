Saturday, May 13, 2023
Detectives Investigating A Suspected Firearm Offence Have Charged A Man After An Incident In Broxtowe

The incident occurred on May 4 at approximately 4:15 pm when officers responded to a call from a woman reporting threats made by a man armed with a suspected gun at an address on Lindfield Road.

In connection with the incident, armed police conducted a search at a property in Broxtowe, where they discovered several knives. Daniel Lay, 29 years old, from Strelley Road, Broxtowe, has been charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an offensive weapon in a private place.

Further charges were also filed against Lay, including engaging in controlling or coercive behavior and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. These charges were made after additional allegations were brought forward by the victim. Lay appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on May 6 and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on June 5.

Detective Inspector Jamie Moore of Nottinghamshire Police expressed the swift response of officers to the incident, particularly when there are reports involving suspected firearms. He acknowledged that the incident may have caused concern among neighbors and the community, and hopes that the charges brought against Lay will provide reassurance.

In connection with the case, a 33-year-old man and two 23-year-old women who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Nottinghamshire Police will continue their investigation into the incident and work to ensure the safety and security of the community. Detectives urge anyone with additional information or evidence related to the case to come forward and assist with their inquiries.

As the case progresses, updates will be provided to the public, maintaining transparency and upholding the principles of justice.

