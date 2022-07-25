At 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Kent Police were called to the scene in Tomlin Drive, where a fire, believed to have started in a garden shed, had spread to a number of properties.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officers are looking into a possible arson and want anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the fire and has dashcam footage is also encouraged to contact the authorities.

Witnesses should call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/142796/22.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out their online form: Crimestoppers is an independent UK charity that accepts anonymous crime information (crimestoppers-uk.org)