At 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022, Kent Police were called to the scene in Tomlin Drive, where a fire, believed to have started in a garden shed, had spread to a number of properties.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officers are looking into a possible arson and want anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

They are particularly interested in locating three people seen riding down Tomlin Drive on a blue and silver scooter at the time of the incident, as they may have information that can help.

Anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the fire and has dashcam footage is also encouraged to contact the authorities.

Witnesses should call Kent Police at 01843 222289 and reference case number 46/142796/22.