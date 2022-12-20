Detectives investigating a violent assault in which a man was shot have charged five suspects

The man suffered gunshot wounds to his legs and arm.

He also sustained significant facial injuries after being subjected to a further violent assault.

The attack took place inside a house in Mansfield at around 8pm on 9 December 2022.

Three hidden firearms were later found by police during a search of a separate property in Bulwell.

Vincent Brown and Brett Goodman, 38, were both charged with a range of firearms offences, including possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Brown, of no fixed address, was also charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The 39-year-old and Goodman, of Mersey Street, Bulwell, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday (19 December).

Both were remanded in custody and will appear before Nottingham Crown Court on 16 January 2023.

Detectives also charged Zeke Dalziel, 26, Ti Carr, 35, and Angela Dalziel, 48, with causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Zeke Dalziel, of no fixed address, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (17 December), where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear before Nottingham Crown Court on 16 January 2023.

Angela Dalziel, of Noel Street, Mansfield, has been released on conditional bail to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court on 17 January 2023.

Carr, of Allwood Drive, Carlton, was due to appear before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (20 December).

Detective Inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious offence that left a man in hospital.

“Nottinghamshire Police will always look to take the strongest possible action against anyone found to have used or be in illegal possession of a firearm.

“We have now charged five suspects as part of our investigation into this dangerous assault and our inquiries remain ongoing.”