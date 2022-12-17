Saturday, December 17, 2022
Saturday, December 17, 2022

Detectives Investigating A Violent Kidnapping Incident Have Released Images Of Two Men They Would Like To Speak To
Detectives investigating a violent kidnapping incident have released images of two men they would like to speak to

Detectives investigating a violent kidnapping incident have released images of two men they would like to speak to

by @uknip247

A man was kidnapped from his home in the Hyson Green area of Nottingham and later assaulted by a number of people on 29 October 2022.

Threats were also made that his family would be harmed if money was not handed over.

The man escaped and police quickly arrested three suspects on suspicion of kidnap, false imprisonment and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They remain in custody.

Detective Constable Rebecca Brosgarth, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious and violent incident and we are determined to get justice for the victim.

“We need to speak to the two men pictured urgently as our investigation into the incident continues.

“Do you recognise either of these two men? If so call police immediately on 101, quoting incident number 841 of 29 October 2022, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

