Detectives investigating a violent robbery at a property on Birch Grove, Ashton-in-Makerfield on Tuesday 22nd November have issued footage of a car believed to have been driven in the area before and after the incident

by @uknip247
At around 12.15am officers were called to a report of a robbery at a property on Birch Grove that happened minutes earlier.
The victims were attacked by five masked offenders in dark clothing on their driveway and sustained multiple cuts and bruises.
Approximately £4,000.00 in cash was taken from one of the victim’s cars and items of jewellery were taken from his person.
Further enquiries have established that the offenders were waiting on Birch Grove for the victim to return home for 81 minutes before the robbery took place.
Detectives have now identified a grey BMW 1 Series vehicle that the offenders were reported to have drove off in after the robbery. The car, however, has not yet been recovered by police.
Detectives have also released photos of the items that were taken during the incident including a Kenzo backpack and a pendent necklace in case anyone has seen these either in person, online or recognises them.
Detective Inspector Barbara Hebden said: “This was a violent, planned and targeted attack on two men outside their own home. The attack has caused them multiple injuries, serious distress and trauma. Our officers are absolutely determined to bring those responsible to justice.
“We now believe that this grey BMW 1 Series was driven to Birch Grove at 10:43pm and remained parked outside until the victim returned home before heading off towards the A580 East Lancs Road.
“I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in this area and may have any information about this car. This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices.
“If you were in the area between 10pm on Monday 21st November and 12.05am the next morning and saw something suspicious at the time please notify us.
“If you haven’t already come forward, please contact us with anything you know to help us bring those responsible to justice.”
Anyone with any information on this crime can contact detectives via social media @MerPolCC, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000857560.

