Detectives investigating a violent sexual assault of a care home resident in Oldham appeal for information, as suspect remains in custody

At around 2.40pm on Sunday , officers were called to reports of an unknown male at the premises in Shaw.

When officers attended the scene, an elderly woman was taken to the hospital after further reports of a serious sexual assault and assault.

A 21-year-old male was arrested at the scene and has been taken to custody for further questioning.

After conducting extensive enquiries at the care home, the scene is now closed.

All residents on the premises are currently safe and are being supported.

Superintendent Phillip Hutchinson of GMP’s Oldham district said: “Specialist officers are currently supporting the victim and her loved ones at what is undoubtedly a difficult and distressing time, and they are assisting with our investigation.

“We understand the effect this will have on residents, families, and staff at the care home and the wider community.

“We deployed a number of uniformed officers and specialist officers to the scene today to carry out investigative enquiries. Our officers will continue to patrol around the local area to provide reassurance to the residents, their loved ones, and the local community.

“Alongside our criminal investigation, we are working with Oldham Council and partner agencies to ensure the safeguarding and security of residents.

“If anyone has any further information, they can share about this incident then please contact GMP on 101 or report via the GMP website’s reporting tool: www.gmp.police.uk quoting log 661 of 01/01/2023.

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111