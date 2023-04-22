Saturday, April 22, 2023
Detectives investigating an aggravated burglary in Worthing are appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Police were called to report of a break-in at the house in Lansdowne Road, close to the junction with Wallace Avenue, around 12.23am on Tuesday 18 April.

The occupants managed to barricade themselves in a bedroom while the suspects – described as a number of men with South London accents – searched the property and made threats to harm them.

Detective Sergeant Lou Baileff said: “This was a traumatising experience for the occupants, who were left shaken but thankfully not hurt. They are receiving safeguarding support from our officers and our enquiries to establish the full circumstances – including the motive behind them – are ongoing.”

The suspects made off from the scene with items including a laptop, an iPad and keys.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area around that time, or captured anything on CCTV or dash cam, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting reference 47230070770.

