Kent Police was called to a field off Church Road in Hartley at about 9.20pm on Friday 30 September 2022 following reports of a disturbance between a group of people.

One person, a 16-year-old boy was assaulted and needed medical treatment. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated where he remains. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

The suspect is described as being a white male, about 5ft 8inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 604100 quoting reference 46/190289/22.

