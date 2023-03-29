Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone are appealing for witnesses

The incident happened in Bow Road, Wateringbury at around 10.40pm on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

The woman was walking from Tonbridge Road towards Wateringbury train station, when it is reported a man she did not know approached her from behind and assaulted her, causing her to fall to the ground. The victim defended herself and screamed, before running from the scene.

Shortly after the incident a man was seen running up Bow Road towards the village centre. He is described as being aged between 18 and 20 years and of slim build. He was wearing a blue or black hooded top.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, of Maidstone CID, said: ‘While the victim did not suffer any injuries, this was a very distressing incident for her and we are appealing for witnesses.

‘Investigators are working to establish the full circumstances and would like to hear from anybody who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area. We are also asking residents with private CCTV, doorbell cameras and drivers with dashcam to check for any relevant footage.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/56614/23.  You can also call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

