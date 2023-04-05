Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone are releasing CCTV footage of a person who may be able to assist with their enquiries

The incident happened in Bow Road, Wateringbury at around 10.40pm on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

The woman was walking from Tonbridge Road towards Wateringbury train station, when it is reported a man she did not know approached her from behind and assaulted her, causing her to fall to the ground. The victim defended herself and screamed, before running from the scene.

Investigators are now able to release footage of a man who they would like to speak to.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, of Maidstone CID, said: ‘It is thought the suspect may have being trying to take the victim’s bag during the assault. The footage we are now able to release is still blurred but may allow him to be recognised be an associate or family member.

‘We would still like to hear from anybody who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area and continue to ask residents with private CCTV, doorbell cameras and drivers with dashcam to check for any relevant footage.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/56614/23. You can also call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org