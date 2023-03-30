Thursday, March 30, 2023
Thursday, March 30, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone have released a CCTV image

Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone have released a CCTV image

by uknip247

The incident happened in Bow Road, Wateringbury at around 10.40pm on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

The woman was walking from Tonbridge Road towards Wateringbury train station, when it is reported a man she did not know approached her from behind and assaulted her, causing her to fall to the ground. The victim defended herself and screamed, before running from the scene.

Investigators have been reviewing CCTV footage in the area and are now able to release an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, of Maidstone CID, said: ‘It is thought the suspect may have being trying to take the victim’s bag during the assault. While the image we are releasing is blurred, we are hoping somebody recognises him and contacts us.

‘We would also like to hear from anybody who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area and are asking residents with private CCTV, doorbell cameras and drivers with dashcam to check for any relevant footage.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/56614/23.  You can also call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A police officer may face criminal charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Inquiry into London-based evangelical church finds charity spent funds on gym memberships and other personal expenses, including over £95,000 on overseas trips

New onboard announcements to make Britain’s buses accessible for everyone

Transport decarbonisation package to help boost net zero ambitions

Two people were taken to hospital after a house blae that didn’t have any smoke alarms

The University of Strathclyde has launched a new Masters’s course in Sports Data Analytics

Appeal after Schoolboy was assaulted by another schoolboy in Tadpole play park

Detectives investigating a Tunbridge Wells burglary tracked down the person responsible and ensured he was jailed

Defence Minister Baroness Goldie reaffirms UK commitment to Malaysia

Officers have charged a second man in connection with the death of Zikel Bobmanuel

A suspect has appeared in court after police discovered a large cannabis grow inside a house during an early morning raid

Officers have released CCTV images as part of an ongoing investigation into a report of criminal damage in Canterbury

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More