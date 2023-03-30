Detectives investigating an assault on a woman near Maidstone have released a CCTV image

The incident happened in Bow Road, Wateringbury at around 10.40pm on Tuesday 28 March 2023.

The woman was walking from Tonbridge Road towards Wateringbury train station, when it is reported a man she did not know approached her from behind and assaulted her, causing her to fall to the ground. The victim defended herself and screamed, before running from the scene.

Investigators have been reviewing CCTV footage in the area and are now able to release an image of a man who may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Detective Inspector Steve Smith, of Maidstone CID, said: ‘It is thought the suspect may have being trying to take the victim’s bag during the assault. While the image we are releasing is blurred, we are hoping somebody recognises him and contacts us.

‘We would also like to hear from anybody who saw a man acting suspiciously in the area and are asking residents with private CCTV, doorbell cameras and drivers with dashcam to check for any relevant footage.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/56614/23. You can also call the Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org