Detectives investigating an attempted sexual assault in Streatham are releasing an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident

At around 12.40am on Friday, 7 October, a woman was walking down Prentis

Road, SW16 when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man.

He dragged her to the floor and attempted to sexually assault her but she

managed to fight him off and scream for help.

The suspect ran from the scene towards Streatham High Road towards St

Leonard’s Church.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone who recognises the

man pictured to get in touch.

Detective Constable Lucy Stone, who is leading the investigation, said:

“This was a terrifying attack on a young woman and we are working

tirelessly to identify the suspect involved.

“We urgently need to speak to the man in this photograph and believe there

must be people who can tell us who he is.

“Anyone with information should call 101 with reference 243/7OCT22 or

alternatively contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.”