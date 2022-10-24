Detective Inspector Aytac Necati, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “The family and friends of the victim and the injured woman are devastated and quite understandably want answers.

“My team and I have been working around the clock to get them these answers by piecing together what happened in the early hours of Sunday and to bring the person responsible to justice.

“There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes, including urgent enquiries to trace a man who is believed to have been known to both women.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, I would encourage anyone who has any information about the incident to get in touch as soon as possible. Even what you consider to be the most insignificant detail could be crucial to our investigation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for the policing in Newham, said: “My thoughts very much remain with the injured woman and the family and friends of the woman who tragically died in this needless act of violence. I cannot imagine what they are going through.

“I understand that the community are shocked and concerned by this horrific incident, I share their concerns. However, I can assure you that my dedicated colleagues from the Specialist Crime Command are working at pace to gather evidence and arrest a named suspect. Please, do all you can to support them by sharing any information that you have.

“There will continue to be an increased police presence as my officers patrol the area around Windmill Lane. I would urge anyone with information or concerns to speak with those officers. They are there to protect and support you.”

Police were called at about 03:35hrs on Sunday, 23 October, to a residential address in Windmill Lane, E15.

Officers attended London Ambulance Service paramedics and found two women with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, one of the women, aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification and a post mortem examination will take place as soon as possible.

The second woman, aged in her 30s, has been taken to the hospital where her condition has been assessed as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to call the incident room directly on 0208 345 3775 or to call police on 101 with the reference 1224/23OCT.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org. They never ask for your personal details and do not track your device.