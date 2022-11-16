Detectives investigating an incident in Tower Hamlets in which a man suffered a cut to the throat have charged a man with attempted murder

Patrick Maher 32 of no fixed address was charged yesterday in connection with the incident in Trinity Square, EC3, on 11 October.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 16 November. He has been remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 14 December.

Police were called to Trinity Square following reports that a man had been stabbed.

Officers attended with the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance. They were assisted by officers from the City of London Police.

A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital with a serious injury. His condition has now been assessed as non life-threatening.