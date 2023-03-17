Friday, March 17, 2023
Friday, March 17, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven people as part of their ongoing enquiries

Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven people as part of their ongoing enquiries

by uknip247

On Friday, 17 March, 2023, officers acting under warrant, entered five properties in Clydebank, Glasgow, Port Glasgow, Wishaw and Livingston areas.

Four men aged, 21, 27, 45 and 48 and three women, aged 31, 36 and 43 were arrested and charged with mobbing and rioting. They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, 20 March, 2023.

The incident occurred around 6.50pm on Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 when police responded to reports of disorder and vandalism involving up to 300 people in Graham Street, Brucehill, Dumbarton.

Read Next

Detective Inspector Bernadette Walls said: “I would like to thank the local community of Brucehill for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation. Crime affects the whole community and can cause fear and alarm, we aim to address these issues. It’s important local residents, workers and visitors to the area feel secure and reassured that they can go about their day-to-day lives free from the fear of violence and antisocial behaviour.”

Enquiries are ongoing and additional officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and if anyone has any concerns, they can approach these officers.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a...

British Transport Police have successfully overturned the decision of an independent misconduct...

The recent decision by The Court of Appeal to reduce the original...

A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his...

A recent operation carried out by German police across the states of...

A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling...

Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across...

Lancashire Police investigation into drug dealing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, has...

The final member of a Bedford drugs gang involved in the “torture...

A gang of car thieves have been jailed for over 11 years...

Police are searching to find a missing girl from Southampton.

A man has been jailed after he crashed his modified BMW, causing...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More