Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven people as part of their ongoing enquiries

On Friday, 17 March, 2023, officers acting under warrant, entered five properties in Clydebank, Glasgow, Port Glasgow, Wishaw and Livingston areas.

Four men aged, 21, 27, 45 and 48 and three women, aged 31, 36 and 43 were arrested and charged with mobbing and rioting. They are due to appear at Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, 20 March, 2023.

The incident occurred around 6.50pm on Tuesday, 28 February, 2023 when police responded to reports of disorder and vandalism involving up to 300 people in Graham Street, Brucehill, Dumbarton.

Detective Inspector Bernadette Walls said: “I would like to thank the local community of Brucehill for their support and co-operation throughout this investigation. Crime affects the whole community and can cause fear and alarm, we aim to address these issues. It’s important local residents, workers and visitors to the area feel secure and reassured that they can go about their day-to-day lives free from the fear of violence and antisocial behaviour.”

Enquiries are ongoing and additional officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community and if anyone has any concerns, they can approach these officers.