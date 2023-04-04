Detectives investigating an incident of sexual assault in Leicester are trying to identify this man

Sometime between 12.30pm and 1pm on Saturday 11 February, a 12-year-old girl was swimming at Leicester Leys Leisure Centre when she was approached by a man who swam past her and pulled her bikini bottoms away from her body.

It is also believed that the man spoke to the victim’s friend, who was also at the pool, in a sexual manner.

Detective Constable Thomas Radley is investigating the incident.

He said: “As part of our enquiries, we would like to identify this man.

“I would like to ask anyone who knows who is – or the man himself – to get in touch.

“Also, if there anyone who may have information about the incident but has not as yet spoken to police, please contact us.”

You can contact police on 101 or via private message quoting 23*93321 or online via https://orlo.uk/eyU14