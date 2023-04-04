Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Tuesday, April 4, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING Detectives investigating an incident of sexual assault in Leicester are trying to identify this man

Detectives investigating an incident of sexual assault in Leicester are trying to identify this man

by uknip247

Sometime between 12.30pm and 1pm on Saturday 11 February, a 12-year-old girl was swimming at Leicester Leys Leisure Centre when she was approached by a man who swam past her and pulled her bikini bottoms away from her body.

It is also believed that the man spoke to the victim’s friend, who was also at the pool, in a sexual manner.

Detective Constable Thomas Radley is investigating the incident.

He said: “As part of our enquiries, we would like to identify this man.

“I would like to ask anyone who knows who is – or the man himself – to get in touch.

“Also, if there anyone who may have information about the incident but has not as yet spoken to police, please contact us.”

You can contact police on 101 or via private message quoting 23*93321 or online via https://orlo.uk/eyU14

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A man and woman from Lowestoft have been jailed for a total of six years for drug dealing offences

A woman who was the victim of domestic violence has said how the incident left her heartbroken after her former partner was jailed for...

A mother and her boyfriend have been convicted over the death of her “happy, busy and good little” two-year-old girl

Life sentence for man who murdered his grandfather and killed a neighbour’s cat

Two men who were convicted of murdering Rafaqit Kayani in Slough last year have been sentenced to life imprisonment

Three drug dealers have been sentenced after police found a caravan being used to sell crack cocaine and heroin across Cambridgeshire

A man from Jamaica who knowingly infected a woman with HIV has been jailed

A Sheffield man has been handed a prison sentence after being found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour

Worcester detectives secure prison sentences for County Lines drug dealers

A man has been convicted of the Murder of 18-year-old Ghulam Sadiq in Leytonstone

Three jailed following Hackney, Islington and Tower Hamlets drugs partnership operation

A serving Metropolitan Police officer will face a misconduct hearing after being sentenced for stalking a woman he met while on duty

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More