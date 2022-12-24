Detectives investigating an incident of upskirting on a train to Leeds have released this image in connection

On 28 November at around 5.10pm a man was noticed opening the camera on his phone and tilting it to upskirt a female passenger in front of him.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

If you recognise him or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2200124003.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.