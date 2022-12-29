Thursday, December 29, 2022
Thursday, December 29, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Auto Draft
Home BREAKING Detectives investigating an incident where a woman was shot in Tottenham have made an arrest

Detectives investigating an incident where a woman was shot in Tottenham have made an arrest

by @uknip247

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday, 28 December on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence – he remains in custody.

Enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing, including to identify and trace all those involved.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 6:28am on Tuesday, 27 December by the London Ambulance Service to reports that someone had been shot at the junction of West Green Road and Grove Park Road, N15.

Officers attended with paramedics but nobody with injuries was found. They checked nearby hospitals and at around 6:50am were able to confirm that a 24-year-old woman had been taken to a north London hospital without the assistance of the emergency services.

She remains in hospital undergoing treatment – her condition is not life threatening.

Initial enquiries suggest the woman was shot in the West Green Road area shortly before 6:30am.

Despite the time of the incident, there were a significant number of people around as a party was taking place nearby.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw or heard anything suspicious at around that time.

Any piece of information, no matter how irrelevant it may seem, could be crucial in piecing together what took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 giving the reference 1148/27DEC.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, online or by calling 0800 555 111.

RELATED ARTICLES

Navdeep, 16 is #missing from #Uxbridge

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a shooting in Southwark

Officers have issued images of a woman they would like to trace...

Police managed to break up a large cannabis farm while carrying out...

When a Christmas message back fires: Patients at a GP surgery near...

A man who crossed the road after spotting a police dog was...

Emergency services are in attendance after a collision involving a bus and...

A man has died and a woman has been taken to hospital...

Wet and windy weather will continue for most over the New Year...

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of committing a robbery in...

Ahead of New Year’s Eve parties, police are reiterating advice on what...

Man fighting for his life after being found with serious head and...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"