The incident happened at around 10.45pm on Sunday, 31 July, as the victim, a woman in her 60s, walked in St Charles Square, W10.

She was approached by a man who offered to help push her shopping trolley. When the woman refused the suspect made overtly sexual comments to her and rubbed his crotch over his clothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect is described as a black man, aged in his mid 30s with short afro hair who spoke with a London accent. He was wearing a brown leather ‘pilot’ style jacket with fur trim collar and cuffs, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

PC Jamie Perry, who is investigating the incident, said:“While the woman was not physically harmed this incident was extremely distressing for her. The behaviour of this man is disturbing – he approached a lone woman, initiated a conversation before making lewd remarks.

“I would ask anyone who recognises the person in this e-fit to come forward and speak to police immediately.”

Anyone who can help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD1511/1Aug. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55