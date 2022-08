On July 9, a man boarded the delayed 14.33 service from Stoke-on-Trent to Nottingham.

He exposed himself to a female passenger during the journey. The man was attempting to travel to Newark Castle, according to reports.

If you recognise him or have any information, text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 and quote reference 2200069191.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.