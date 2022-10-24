On 16 September at around 11.05pm the two victims were approached by the three women as they reached the bottom the stairs in the ticket hall.

The girls set up on them, throwing them to the floor and stamping on their heads.

Both victims had to go to hospital. Thankfully they weren’t seriously injured but understandably shaken up.

If you recognise them or have any information please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 679 of 16/09/2022. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

