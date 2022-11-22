Thursday, November 24, 2022
Detectives investigating assaults on three men in Bristol city centre last month are releasing CCTV images of men they want to talk to

by @uknip247

It’s part of their enquiries in a renewed appeal for information.
Police were called after the assaults in the Corn Street and Baldwin Street
area of Bristol at about 05.45 GMT on Saturday 29 October.
Two of the victims required hospital treatment. Both have since been
discharged, although one of them continues be physically affected by the
injuries sustained during the assault.
Anybody with information should call 101 and give the call handler the
reference number 5222260251,

