Detectives Investigating Break-Ins At Two Student Properties Have Released Images Of A Person Of Interest - Uknip

Two student accommodation buildings in the Arboretum area were targeted by
burglars on the same morning.
A speaker and a parcel were taken, while kitchen cupboards were also raided
at a property in Portland Road.
Parcels were also found to have been stolen from a separate student house
in Waverley Street.
Both burglaries took place at some point between 6.30am and 8.30am on 1
December 2022.
An investigation has since been launched into both incidents, which police
believe are linked.
Officers have now released CCTV images of an individual they would like to
speak in connection with both break-ins.
Detective Constable Ruth Towle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We would
ask that anyone who recognises this man gets in touch with us as we believe
he has information that could assist our investigation.
“Nobody should have to go through the ordeal of having their property
burgled, so we’re committed to doing whatever we can to ensure offences of
this nature are as rare as possible.
“Anyone who has any information about either burglary is asked to call the
police on 101, quoting incident 262 of 1 December 2022, or Crimestoppers on
0800 555 111.”