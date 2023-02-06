Detectives Investigating Break-Ins At Two Student Properties Have Released Images Of A Person Of Interest - Uknip

Two student accommodation buildings in the Arboretum area were targeted by

burglars on the same morning.

A speaker and a parcel were taken, while kitchen cupboards were also raided

at a property in Portland Road.

Parcels were also found to have been stolen from a separate student house

in Waverley Street.

Both burglaries took place at some point between 6.30am and 8.30am on 1

December 2022.

An investigation has since been launched into both incidents, which police

believe are linked.

Officers have now released CCTV images of an individual they would like to

speak in connection with both break-ins.

Detective Constable Ruth Towle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We would

ask that anyone who recognises this man gets in touch with us as we believe

he has information that could assist our investigation.

“Nobody should have to go through the ordeal of having their property

burgled, so we’re committed to doing whatever we can to ensure offences of

this nature are as rare as possible.

“Anyone who has any information about either burglary is asked to call the

police on 101, quoting incident 262 of 1 December 2022, or Crimestoppers on

0800 555 111.”