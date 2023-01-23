Detectives investigating burglaries at two addresses in Leicester are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man pictured



Both incidents occurred on the morning of Christmas Eve (Saturday 24 December). A short-term rental flat on New Street was broken into, and laptops and a passport were stolen. A flat on Oxford Street was broken into and food was stolen.

“I believe the man pictured may have information about both of these incidents,” said Detective Constable Emma Burrows of Central Leicester CID.

Please contact us if you recognise him and know who he is, or if that person is you.”

You can provide information by going to https://www.leics.police.uk/…/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ and quoting reference 22750283 (New Street) or 22750823. (Oxford Street).

Alternatively, dial 101.