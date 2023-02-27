Detectives investigating reports of a stabbing at an address in Wimborne are appealing for witnesses to come forward

Police were called at around 9.50pm on Sunday 27 February 2023 to reports a man had been stabbed at an address in the Leigh Gardens area of the town.

Officers, including armed response officers, attended the scene and found a man aged in his 50s had sustained a number of stab wounds. He was treated at the scene by officers, before being flown by air ambulance to hospital. His condition is described as serious but is not believed to be life-threatening.

Following a search of the area and fast-time enquiries, a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A scene is currently in place in Leigh Gardens while officers establish what happened.

Detective Inspector Paul Graham, of Bournemouth CID, said: “An investigation into this incident is underway and officers have been carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries in a bid to find out exactly what took place.

“I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident, heard anything suspicious or has any information that may assist our investigation to please get in contact with us.

“I would urge residents or passing motorists to please check their home CCTV or dashcams to see if they have captured anything of relevance.

“I understand this incident will be of concern to residents and the wider community and they can expect to see an enhanced police presence over the coming days while our enquiries continue.

“Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will be in the area and can be approached with any direct concerns.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 26:610. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.