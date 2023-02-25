Detectives Investigating Shots Fired In South London Have Charged Four Men - Uknip

Officers were called at 9.62pm on Monday, 12 December to Brockley Rise SE23 reports of an altercation involving a group of males, one of whom was firing a gun into the air.

Police responded and conducted an area search but the suspects had left. There were no reports of any injuries.

In the early hours of this morning, Thursday, 23 February, officers carried out a proactive operation resulting in the search of seven addresses across London.

detectives Investigating Shots Fired In South London Have Charged Four Men.

Due to the nature of the investigation, the operation was led by armed officers.

detectives Investigating Shots Fired In South London Have Charged Four Men.

Four men were arrested and each was charged with possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life; possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence; possession of ammunition with intent; and violent disorder.

They are:

Caner Sayanolgu, 32 , of High Street, Bromley,

Jim Reka, 38, of Verdant Lane, Lewisham

Mirjan Hasanmeja, 35 of Verdant Lane, Lewisham

Asif Khan, 32 , of Wilson Road, Southwark

They appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 24 February. They were all remanded to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 24 March.