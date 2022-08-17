At 4.06pm on Tuesday, August 16th, police were called to Runnymede Gardens, near the junction with Cayton Road in Greenford, to reports of a man with stab wounds.

Officers responded and provided emergency first aid until the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance arrived.

Despite the best efforts of emergency personnel, the man died at the scene.

He was identified as Thomas O’Halloran, a Greenford resident. His family has been notified, and they are being assisted by specialised officers.

Officers believe Mr O’Halloran was stabbed in Western Avenue shortly before 16:06hrs on Tuesday, 16 August, before making his way 75 yards or so on his mobility scooter to Runnymede Gardens and flagging down a member of the public for assistance.

The investigation is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who have released images of a man they need to identify as soon as possible. He was seen fleeing the scene with a knife in his hand.

He was dressed in grey shorts, a dark t-shirt, a white baseball cap, and white patterned builder gloves.

“We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV images as soon as possible,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood, who is leading the investigation. He is clearly a dangerous individual, and people are advised not to approach him and instead to call us immediately at 999 if they know him or have any information about his whereabouts.

“My team and I have been working around the clock to find Mr. O’Halloran’s killer, but we need your assistance.” If you have any information that will help us with our investigation, no matter how small, please contact us or Crimestoppers anonymously.

“I’d also like to encourage anyone who has dash cam or cycle helmet footage that may have captured the incident to contact us.”

“Mr O’Halloran’s life was needlessly snatched away in a shocking act of unprovoked violence,” said Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, who is in charge of policing in west London, including Ealing.

“I understand that the community, like me, will be shocked and appalled by this incident.”

“Mr O’Halloran was a well-known and well-liked member of our community.” My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends. I’d like to request that their privacy be respected while they mourn their loss.

“Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command have been working tirelessly over the last 20 hours, with the assistance of my officers, to understand what happened and identify who is responsible for this heinous crime.”

“In the coming days, the public will notice additional officers patrolling the area.” They are there to assist and protect you, so please approach them if you have any concerns or information to share.

“I understand the impact that incidents like this have on our communities, but I’d like to reassure you that we are doing everything we can to solve the heinous crimes that have occurred across London in recent days.”

“I want to emphasise that London is still one of the safest cities in the world, but we need your help, so please come forward with any information you have about this terrible incident or any other violent crimes.”

“At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with Thomas O’Halloran and his family.”

Anyone who has video of the incident is asked to submit it using this online form.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has information about the murder is asked to call the incident room at 020 8358 0300 and reference the case number 4691/16AUG.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or going to www.crimestoppers-uk.org.