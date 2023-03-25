Detectives investigating the assault of two people on board a bus in Thornton Heath have released images of four females they would like to identify





The incident happened at around 12.30am on 28 August 2022 on board the route 250 bus from Streatham to Croydon.



The victims – a man and a woman – were sitting towards the rear on the top deck of the bus when four females boarded and sat behind them.



As the bus was in the vicinity of Brigstock Road, Thornton Heath, the woman was struck with a bottle by the group. Both the man and the woman moved from their seats but they were followed before the man was struck with a crutch. The group of females then left the bus.



The man required hospital treatment for a head injury.



Anyone who recognises the females pictured or who has information that could assist police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD235/28Aug2022. You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.