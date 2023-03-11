Saturday, March 11, 2023
Saturday, March 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

BREAKING

Detectives investigating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell on 22nd February 2023 have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the claim of responsibility made following the attack.

written by uknip247
Auto Draft

He was arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000 following a search of a property in the Londonderry area.

He was also arrested in relation to a hoax security alert last month on Lone Moor Road in Derry/Londonderry where a suspicious object was found in the middle of the road, close to Celtic Court which caused significant disruption for local residents and football fans arriving for the Derry City v Shamrock Rovers game.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

Avatar Of Uknip247

You may also like

The recent incident of a man being severely...

Police in India have arrested three men in...

Detectives investigating two sexual assaults at Camden Town...

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman...

The Mediterranean has always been a treacherous route...

Police would like to speak to these individuals...

The BBC’s announcement that Gary Lineker would “step...

Have you seen missing Matthew from Bordon?

Police are concerned for the welfare of Kia...

Deeq 17 is #Missing from #Ealing

We and our partners store and/or access information on a device, such as cookies and process personal data, such as unique identifiers and standard information sent by a device for personalised ads and content, ad and content measurement, and audience insights, as well as to develop and improve products. With your permission we and our partners may use precise geolocation data and identification through device scanning. You may click to consent to our and our partners’ processing as described above. Alternatively you may access more detailed information and change your preferences before consenting or to refuse consenting. Please note that some processing of your personal data may not require your consent, but you have a right to object to such processing. Your preferences will apply to this website only. You can change your preferences at any time by returning to this site Accept Read More