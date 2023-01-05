Thursday, January 5, 2023
Detectives Investigating The Brutal Murder Of Ashley Dale Have Seized A Car That Was Of Interest To Investigators
Detectives investigating the brutal murder of Ashley Dale have seized a car that was of interest to investigators

by @uknip247
The vehicle, a grey Hyundai i30, had previously been circulated as part of detectives’ ongoing investigation into the murder of Ashley in Old Swan in August 2022. It has since been recovered and seized for forensic examinations.
Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at around 12.40 on Sunday 21 August following reports of concern for a woman at the property. Emergency services attended and found Ashley in the rear garden with a gunshot wound to her body. Ashley was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.
Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Although this vehicle has now been seized, we’re still keen to speak to anyone who saw its movements. We believe that the car had been driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane.
“Therefore, I want to continue to appeal to anyone who lives in these areas and may have any information about this car. This might range from knowing who was driving, seeing someone being picked up, or capturing further images or footage on CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices.
“Whether you hold information on this car or anything else to do with the tragic death of Ashley, come forward if you haven’t already. You can submit any information you have directly with our investigation team through our online portal: Public Portal (https://mipp.police.uk). This will make sure that your information is received and acted on as quickly as possible by detectives.
“Please come forward with anything you know to help us bring those responsible before the courts and get justice for Ashley’s family.”
Anyone with any information can also contact police via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 2200061587

