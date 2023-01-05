Detectives investigating the brutal murder of Ashley Dale have seized a car that was of interest to investigators

Officers were called to an address in Leinster Road at around 12.40 on Sunday 21 August following reports of concern for a woman at the property. Emergency services attended and found Ashley in the rear garden with a gunshot wound to her body. Ashley was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector Cath Cummings, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “Although this vehicle has now been seized, we’re still keen to speak to anyone who saw its movements. We believe that the car had been driven in the areas of Dovecot and Page Moss during the evening of Ashley’s murder, including on Pilch Lane.