Detectives investigating the Christmas Eve murder of Elle Edwards in Wallasey have arrested a man on suspicion of murder

Following an investigation in mid-Wales, a 22-year-old Wirral man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 23-year-old Wirral woman was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both were taken to police stations to be questioned.

“This brings the number of arrests in connection with Elle’s tragic death to five,” Detective Superintendent Sue Coombs said.

Despite the fact that our dedicated teams across Merseyside Police are working hard and a lot of information is coming in, I would like to ask anyone who has information and has yet to come forward to do so.

“If they do not want to speak directly to police, please contact Crimestoppers, where information can be given in confidence.”

There is a dedicated Public Portal (mipp.police.uk) where information, CCTV and dashcam footage, and mobile phone footage can be uploaded directly to the investigation team. Information can also be passed on by dialling 101, tweeting @MerPolCC, or calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and using the reference 22000948723.