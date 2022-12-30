Detectives investigating the crushing incident at the O2 Brixton Academy continue to appeal for anyone with information, photos or video footage to come forward

Two people have died and a third remains in a critical condition in hospital following the incident that took place on the evening of Thursday, 15 December.

Officers were first called to the venue at 9.04pm following reports that a large crowd had gathered outside, the first crew arrived on scene soon after.

A further call was made at 21:35 GMT reporting that people were attempting to force entry into the venue.

A number of people sustained serious injuries and were treated at the scene by staff, officers and London Ambulance Service paramedics.

Two of those who were most seriously injured, 33-year-old Rebecca Ikumelo and 23-year-old Gaby Hutchinson, died at hospital in the days that followed. A 21-year-old woman remains in a critical condition.

Detective Superintendent Dave Kennett, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “A team of detectives with expertise in complex investigations is working to establish exactly what happened before and during this incident.

“We know there were thousands of people in and around the venue. Many of them will have seen what happened and some may have been caught up in the crush themselves.

“What they have to tell us is really important and we are urging them to come forward.

“As part of the investigation we are carrying out a comprehensive analysis of any available CCTV footage. However we are also very keen to obtain and view any other footage filmed on the night.

“We know from some videos shared on social media immediately after the incident that there were many people caught up in the crowds outside, in the entrances and in the atrium of the venue. Some of those people had their phones out and were likely filming or taking photos.

“That footage or those images could include detail that will help us to better piece together exactly what took place and why. Two people have died and a third is still very seriously injured and we owe it to them, their families and anyone else affected by this incident to do leave no stone unturned.”

Image(s): Family Photo

First Published: 16.05 GMT

Date: Friday 30 December 2022“