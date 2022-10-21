Erdogan Ulcay, 55 of Oakeshott Avenue, Camden, Ali Kavak, 25 of De Quincey Road, Tottenham, and a 17-year-old boy were also charged with the kidnap of a woman.

They will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 20 October.

A fourth man aged 55, was bailed pending further enquiries until mid-November.

The body of a man, named as Koray Alpergin, aged 43, was found near to Oakwood Hill Industrial Estate in Loughton at around 11:55 BST on Saturday, 15 October by officers from Essex Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following a number of enquiries the Met took primacy of the investigation as officers had been working to locate Koray and a 33-year-old woman prior to the discovery by Essex Police. The woman was found unharmed.

Police had received the report at 13:51 BST on Friday, 14 October, that the pair were missing from an address in Ebony Crescent, Enfield and had not been seen since the night before. They were known to each other.

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command continue to support Mr Alpergin’s family.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Monday, 16 October, found Mr Alpergin died from severe trauma. Further forensic tests are taking place.

