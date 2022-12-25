Sunday, December 25, 2022
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Cullercoats, in Tyne & Wear have charged a suspect with murder

by @uknip247
Shortly before Friday, police received a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on John Street, Cullercoats.
When officers attended they found 45-year-old Lee Santos, from Wallsend, with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
A man, aged 43, was arrested by our officers at the scene on suspicion of murder and a full investigation was launched.
The man, Andrew Peacock, of John Street, Cullercoats, has now been charged with murder. He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear before magistrates in Newcastle tomorrow.
In a statement Northumbria Police said:
“With a man now charged in connection with this incident, we ask that everyone avoids any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings”.

