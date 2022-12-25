Detectives Investigating The Death Of A Man In Cullercoats, In Tyne & Wear Have Charged A Suspect With Murder.

Shortly before Friday, police received a report of a concern for the welfare of a man at an address on John Street, Cullercoats.
When officers attended they found 45-year-old Lee Santos, from Wallsend, with injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.
Lee was pronounced dead at the scene. His family continue to be supported by specialist officers.
A man, aged 43, was arrested by our officers at the scene on suspicion of murder and a full investigation was launched.
In a statement Northumbria Police said:
“With a man now charged in connection with this incident, we ask that everyone avoids any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardise the live legal proceedings”.