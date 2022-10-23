Marius Ziugzda, 46,of no fixed abode was charged on Sunday, 23 October with murder. This follows his arrest on Thursday, 20 October.

He will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 24 October.

This comes after police were called at 11:14am on Thursday, 20 October to Goodmayes Park following reports of an unresponsive man at the location.

Police and the London Ambulance Service attended and the man, believed to be aged 60, was confirmed dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives from Specialist Crime have been informed and are leading the investigation.

Enquiries are under way to contact the man’s next of kin.

ADVERTISEMENT