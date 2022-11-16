Detectives investigating the death of a man in Newcastle have charged a suspect with murder

Shortly after 6am yesterday, police responded to reports of a man injured at an address on Dilston Road.

Emergency services attended and found a man with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article.

Despite the best efforts of medical staff, 49-year-old Beimnet Gebreab, of Newcastle, died as a result of his injuries and a murder investigation was subsequently launched.

A man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was brought into police custody.

The man arrested – Yasim Ismael, 38, of Dilston Road, Newcastle – has since been charged with Beimnet’s murder.