Detectives investigating the death of a teenage boy in Kingsthorpe, Northampton, have charged two teenage males with his murder

Affectionately known as Fred by his family and friends, 16-year-old Rohan Shand, of Northampton, died following the incident near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road at about 3.35pm on Wednesday, March 22.

The males aged 16 and 14 and both from Northampton, cannot be named for legal reasons. They will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.

A 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton who were arrested in connection with Fred’s death have both been released with no further action.

Officers would still like to speak to witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time. They can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855.

Alternatively information, including pictures and videos can be submitted via their online portal mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.

