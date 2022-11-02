Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Dagenham have charged a
man with murder.
On Tuesday, 1 November, Nicolas Aina, 28 of Auriel Avenue, RM10, was
charged with the murder of his mother, 64-year-old Caroline Adeyelu.
He was also charged with the attempted murder of another woman, aged in her
30s.
Aina appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 1 November and
was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday, 3 November.
Police attended Auriel Avenue at 21:35 on Sunday, 30 October, following a
report of a stabbing.
Caroline Adeyelu was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman, aged in
her 30s, also suffered stab injuries and was taken to hospital for
treatment. Her condition is not life-threatening.
