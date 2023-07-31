Detectives investigating the death of Matthew Daulby in Ormskirk have arrested a man on suspicion of murder

Nineteen-year-old Matthew was found a short distance away with stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services Matthew sadly died later in hospital.

Our thoughts remain with Matthew’s loved ones at this extremely distressing time. They continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.

A post mortem examination conducted this morning established that the cause of Matthew’s death was a stab wound.

A second 19-year-old man was also treated for stab injuries. His injuries were not serious and he has since been discharged from hospital

Following enquiries, a 20-year-old man from Ormskirk was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

A 19-year-old man from Liverpool and a 19-year-old man from Melling, both arrested on suspicion of affray, have been released on bail until October 14.

The arrests relate to an altercation in Railway Road involving a number of males.

As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are asking for anyone with information or CCTV, dashcam or mobile phone footage which could assist our investigation to come forward.

DCI Andy Fallows, from our Force Major Investigation Team, said: “This incident has resulted in a young man losing his life and first and foremost my thoughts are with Matthew’s loved ones at this time.

“Although we have now made three arrests, there are further individuals we are looking to identify and speak to. Those individuals know who they are, and I would encourage them to attend their local police station.

“You will see a number of officers carrying out enquiries in the area over the coming days and I would encourage anybody with information pertinent to this investigation to come forward.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who has footage from Railway Road and surrounding streets in the minutes before the altercation took place and the minutes after. You could have captured something that could be key to this investigation.”

In a tribute Matthew’s family said: “Matthew was the most compassionate, loving and funny young man with a bright future ahead of him.

“He adored his family, and cared for them with utmost loyalty. He loved spending time with them and gave his love so generously, making sure everyone knew how much he loved them.

“He had a zest for life and was always looking forward to holidays with his family and friends. He was surrounded by love from his family and we will miss him every day, for the rest of our lives.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting log 1007 of July 29, 2023. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. You can upload information and footage directly here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L14-PO1